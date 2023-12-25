The Border Mail
Driver dies in Upper Murray crash, officers on scene to investigate

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated December 25 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:35pm
Police say the incident occurred on the Murray Valley Highway at Cudgewa. File picture
UPDATE: Victoria Police say the victim in the crash at Cudgewa was a 56-year-old man from Melton South, driving a Mercedes Coupe.

