Driver dies in Upper Murray crash, officers on scene to investigate

UPDATE: Victoria Police say the victim in the crash at Cudgewa was a 56-year-old man from Melton South, driving a Mercedes Coupe.
EARLIER: A driver has died in an Upper Murray crash being investigated by police on Christmas Day.
Victoria Police said Wodonga Highway Patrol and uniform officers were notified of the crash at Cudgewa, east of Wodonga, just after 9am on Monday, December 25.
"On arrival at the Murray Valley Highway scene, police found that a passenger vehicle had crashed into a tree," Senior Sergeant Kris Hamilton said in a statement.
"The single occupant and driver was sadly deceased.
"Police will investigate the cause of the crash and are pleading with motorists to take care on our roads this Christmas Day."
