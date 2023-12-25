Police appeal for help to find woman, 24, last seen in Albury six days ago

Public help is wanted to find a woman reported missing from Albury.
NSW Police say Megan Rigby, 24, was last seen in Albury about 7.50am on Wednesday, December 20.
Murray River Police District officers released a photo and description of her on Tuesday, December 26, to aid their inquiries.
"There are concerns for Megan's welfare due to a medical condition," police said in a statement.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall with a medium build, fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.
"She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, white tracksuit pants and carrying a black Nike backpack.
"Megan is known to frequent the Albury and Blacktown areas."
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
