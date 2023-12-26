Firefighters arrive in four minutes, contain house fire within 20 minutes

Firefighters were able to contain a Wangaratta house fire on Tuesday, December 26, within 20 minutes.
Fire Rescue Victoria said the incident occurred about 4pm in George Street.
"Crews arrived on scene in four minutes to find a house alight with fire," a spokesperson said.
"No one was inside at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries."
Police attended and the power company was called. Ambulance Victoria was on scene for firefighter welfare.
"Firefighters with breathing apparatus worked to contain the fire internally," the spokesperson said.
"Crews worked to ventilate the house. The fire was called under control at 4.17pm."
The Fire Rescue Victoria fire investigation unit has been requested.
