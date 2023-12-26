The Border Mail
Firefighters arrive in four minutes, contain house fire within 20 minutes

By Janet Howie
Updated December 26 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:39pm
The Vic Emergency website provides updates on Tuesday's fire in Wangaratta.
Firefighters were able to contain a Wangaratta house fire on Tuesday, December 26, within 20 minutes.

