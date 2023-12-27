Raiders land Frankston midfielder when free of VFL commitments

Wodonga Raiders have signed Frankston midfielder Seb Quirk when free of VFL commitments next year.
Quirk crossed to the Dolphins this season after managing 10-matches with VFL rival GWS Giants the previous year.
The 21-year-old established himself a VFL regular this season playing 15-matches and featuring in Frankston's best on four occasions.
He was also aligned with Noble Park but didn't play a match for the Eastern Football Netball League club.
Raiders coach Marc Almond conceded he didn't expect to see a lot of Quirk at Birallee Park for the upcoming season, rather a bonus when the classy midfielder was available.
"Seb is a highly-credentialled player in terms of what he was able to achieve this year in the VFL," Almond said.
"Previous to this year, he also played a bit of VFL footy with the Giants so he will be an asset to our club when he is available."
The Raiders were able to lure Quirk to Birallee Park through Leeton-Whitton recruit Jason Burke who has been at the club for the past two seasons.
"Seb is a cousin of Jason Burke and was how we were able to make initial contact with him," Almond said.
"He was looking for a new second club and told me he didn't overly enjoy where he was this year down in Melbourne.
"Seb was still looking to play at a high standard when not playing VFL and we were lucky enough to get his signature.
"Past experience tells me that when you sign a VFL player, they do play more throughout the season than you think.
"I know some other VFL players are not allowed to play for their second club for a variety of reasons.
"But the O&M season starts earlier than the VFL, I think we have two rounds next year before they even start.
"We play Anzac Day and there are a few other opportunities where we hope Seb can play.
"But I concede it will just be an added bonus when he does play."
Almond hoped that the Raiders could unveil their latest signing as early as Good Friday.
The club requested the date and will host Lavington as part of the three-day Easter weekend opening round.
"At this stage Seb will be every chance to play Good Friday," he said.
Almond hinted that the club could utilise assistant coach Joel Price's extensive recruiting contacts and have a marquee player available for a one-off appearance on Good Friday.
Bennell booted four goals against the Saints in the Raiders' first of only two wins for the season with the second also against Myrtleford in the final round.
Almond also revealed the Raiders hadn't given up hope of landing another high-profile recruit before the start of the season.
"We still hope to bring in another A-grade midfielder into the mix before round one," Almond said.
"As any coach will tell you, recruiting is tough but we are still into a few potential recruits.
"We recently missed out on signing former Brisbane Lion Rhys Mathieson which would have been massive for not only our club but the profile of the competition.
"So we are searching pretty hard for another A-grade midfielder and haven't given up hope yet."
