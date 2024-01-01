The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Natt's seamlessly weaving fashion, faith, and family into heart of Border

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
January 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natt Cross says her family is very important to her and that's where you'll find her in her spare time. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Natt Cross says her family is very important to her and that's where you'll find her in her spare time. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Wodonga's Natt Cross has had a lifelong fascination with style and fashion, tracing the roots back to her grandmother's sewing room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.