Natt's seamlessly weaving fashion, faith, and family into heart of Border

Wodonga's Natt Cross has had a lifelong fascination with style and fashion, tracing the roots back to her grandmother's sewing room.
Diving into fashion was something she had always wanted to do, that and to be a woman in ministry.
She was recently appointed to the role of executive pastor at Wodonga's New Life Chapel and couldn't be happier.
"There's not a whole lot of us," she said.
Mrs Cross grew up in church and knew from a young age that she would become a leader and own her own fashion styling business - both of which she achieved.
"I can't remember not ever loving fashion," she said.
"And I always wanted to be a leader or pastor in our church.
"It started very young."
Mrs Cross said it was an accomplishment she set out to do, "and I followed my heart".
"I remember being around 18 or so, and I was at a conference for pastors - there was a man there, and he turned to a bunch of us women and said, 'are you future pastor wives'?
"And this thing inside me raised, and I said to him, 'no, we're future pastors'."
She said she has never put a limit on herself because she's a woman in ministry and that "ministry is not based on gender".
"I've always got the 'you're a woman, you can't do that', but tell me where it says I can't," she said.
Mrs Cross said she had always had a strong drive, whether it be fashion, family or work, "it's a passion and I love it".
Although she wasn't a self-promoter, being named in the top 15 was "very humbling".
"It's quite a privilege," she said.
"But I'm very private, I'm not a socialite, I'm not out and about all the time.
"That's because I love what I do and being with my family; I spend so much time in the church and then styling that when I have free time, I love being home.
A mother to three children, Lachlan, 21, Lily, 19, and Darcy, 12, and wife to Marty, Mrs Cross said she has all she needs and thanks the "women in history, who have gone before us" for her encouraging personality and authenticity.
"I look at generations of women and how inspiring they are," she said.
"And now I always encourage people to live with strength, dignity, and confidence."
"It's a journey, and many women come to me for multiple reasons, to feel confident and like themselves again.
"That's why I love what I do because I can help others.
"People often ask me how I do it all, and I say it's an epic journey, but my family is most important.
"You need to ask yourself what's important because if you want to be influential in the world or in your world, it starts with the person in front of you."
