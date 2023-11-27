Business, politics, sport: 15 of the Border region's most influential women

Kylie King has undeniably become a beloved figure in the Albury community, cherished for her warm and humble nature. The radio broadcaster assumed the mayoral seat for the first time in the council chamber in 2022. Beyond her civic duties, Cr King generously volunteers as an MC at various events, showcasing her versatility. Her media journey includes roles as a sports reporter and presenter with Prime Television in 1995, followed by a lengthy stint as the main sports presenter for Network 10 in Melbourne. She is passionate about supporting women in leadership, business, sport, and media.
Desiree Georgiou is a familiar face on the Border, best-known for her beauty business Fashion Fingers. She was named Albury Woman of the Year in 2022 and over the past four years has dedicated her time to volunteer work and event co-ordination for Albury Wodonga Business Women. She recently stepped down from her role as chair, but has moved into the deputy chair position for Albury Business Connect. Outside the business world, she is also the president of the Albury Netball Association. Desiree's confidence in the community radiates, something reflected by her steadfast commitment and by her passion for empowering others with the tools for success.
Di Glover is a prominent leader for women and families in the sphere of social justice in her role of chief executive of the homelessness agency YES Unlimited. She comes from a background of counselling, youth program development and care management, has held several management roles within the Victorian homelessness sector and has a list of credentials that continue to grow. She has played a key role in the establishment of a range of programs, such as the youth homelessness initiative The Albury Project run in secondary schools that has the goal of delivering life-changing homelessness and mental health supports for at-risk youth.
Sussan Ley stands as an influential and natural-born leader, boasting extensive expertise and insight in the realm of politics. As the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, she commands a prominent position on the national political stage. Her notable profile has evolved through key ministerial roles undertaken during the Coalition's governance. Before venturing into politics, Sussan made her mark as a commercial pilot, farmer, and public servant. Her unwavering dedication to Albury is evident in her frequent presence and vocal commitment to various projects in the region.
Cool, calm, collected, and also known for helping others in any way she can, Amy Zuber continues to grow in influence on the business front. Zuber owns Border coffee van Arch and Willow, having started the business in early 2023. She has determination and is always willing to give things a go, not letting herself be beaten by the more difficult challenges that arise in what she does. That's the story she tells in her recently made podcast You can with Amy Zuber. The podcast has her talking about starting a business, mental health issues and her wider working career. Her achievements include raising more than $11,000 to aid a friend with brain disease and she also continues to make a mark as a young leader in the Border region.
Natt Cross brings more than two decades of experience as an event host, conference speaker and preacher in both church and corporate environments. Beyond her impressive professional background, her impactful work in the community stands out. As a credentialed minister with the Australian Christian Churches, she was recently appointed to the role of executive pastor at Wodonga's New Life Chapel. Natt's warmth and remarkable ability to connect with individuals of all ages and backgrounds makes her a standout figure in the community. Her aspiration is simple yet powerful - to inspire people to be their best selves. When not engaged in her pastoral responsibilities, you'll often find Natt enjoying time with her family or strongly encouraging women to embrace confidence through her work as a personal stylist.
Rebecca McGowan quite clearly is a woman who knows how to multitask, and does so exceptionally well. The preventative health expert draws on a wealth of knowledge and experience in her day-to-day work, which includes a special focus on the impact of climate change on regional and rural communities. At the heart of what she does is helping people develop and implement strategies that they in turn can utilise in an effort to live longer, healthier lives. The organisation she co-founded to do this job, LifeVest, also focuses on workplaces, but her reach goes much further - Dr McGowan also does everything from podcasts to guest speaking roles in order to spread her message on how we can all do better.
Lauren Jackson's name is synonymous with the rise in women's basketball on the world stage, such has been the mark of her talent, her enduring physical presence and her absolute star quality. Put simply, the world-title winner and Olympic silver medallist is a legend of the sport, both here and overseas. It is why her decision to come out of retirement, having curtailed injuries that initially forced her to give up the sport, was so widely welcomed. But she is much more than that for our Border community, such has been her significant impact on the sport and on encouraging the potential stars of tomorrow in our region. The naming of Albury's main basketball stadium in her honour is testament to that, but what is also noteworthy is her unabashed love for the place in which she built her home to raise a family.
Volunteering, in its essence, is a fulfilling role seen in Albury's Leanne Johnson. For four years, she dedicated her time to the Carevan Foundation and Ronald McDonald House in Wodonga. Her honour is a testament to her selfless commitment. What sets her apart is an unreserved passion for the community, evident in her genuine care and empathy for the vulnerable. It's no wonder Leanne Johnson was bestowed with the title of Albury Woman of the Year in 2023, a well-deserved recognition for her exceptional contributions.
Hayley Blomeley brings a sense of style and grace to her work in promoting positive body images and the importance of family. With a background as a well-known fashion model, including in swimwear, plus time spent as an associate of the Australian Ballet School, she has gone on to serve as an ambassador for Myer Centrepoint in Albury. She brings an elegance and a warm zest of life - an overall positive outlook that resonates with others - to everything she does, attributes she incorporates in her commitment to holistic well-being.
Emerging triumphant over a lifelong battle with endometriosis, Bronwyn Robertson has embraced challenges and transformed herself into a well-known businesswoman in the region. Beyond her thriving ventures, Bronwyn radiates a kind and friendly personality that effortlessly draws people in. As a testament to her community spirit, she generously volunteers as an MC at various events and charities, notably the Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer and the Albury Gold Cup. With a passion for dance that began at the age of four, she holds the prestigious position of ballroom principal at Hume Dance School and is a proud co-owner of Bella Debutante. Her journey not only reflects resilience but showcases her warm and inviting nature, one that resonates with all who cross her path.
Jaime Chubb has a deep understanding of complexities and challenges. It is integral to what she does, bringing a strong focus into her work with women in the sexual assault and family violence sectors. She's got a great depth of knowledge in the field, which is a vital tool to have as chief executive of The Centre Against Violence in Wodonga and Wangaratta. And she is deeply committed to helping both families and individuals. Her work over close to two decades has been in a variety of roles in the government and community sectors, making her a seasoned professional well-equipped to help others grow and become their very best selves.
Lauren Schmutter is a well-known Border singer and vocal teacher, known for her powerful voice and talents in theatre productions in the region, she has around two decades in the spotlight and has worn many hats - from stage productions to directing, to rocking the microphones and leading vocal ensembles, anyone who knows Lauren knows she is warm, supportive and has sought-after experience making her a respected and cherished figure on the Border.
Highly respected Border coach Bianca Mann continues going from strength-to strength with her appointment as head of netball for Wodonga Bulldogs next season. This year she coached the A-grade side; while that will be no more in 2024, she will continue to take care of the under 15s. Her role with her junior players this season was highly successful, becoming the club's first under-15 premiership coach in what was the inaugural year for the age group. Added to that, she was the under-15 North east coach for the state titles. This reflects her strong commitment to invest as much time and effort as she can into nurturing juniors. Mann also gives her all in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.
Helen Haines could easily have been a bit unsure about how she could follow in the dynamic footsteps of her Indi predecessor, Cathy McGowan. But on election, it quickly became clear she possessed her own particular brand of political dynamism, continuing to fight the good fight for not only her constituents but for the wider regional Australian community. She's a woman with a hearty mix of fine intellect and has a hard graft of working in everything from midwifery and health administration to medical research to her family beef farm. Meanwhile she is not afraid to hold firm at a national level - her commitment and passion for a legislated National Anti-Corruption Commission is the shining example of her Parliamentary work.
