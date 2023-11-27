Business, politics, sport: 15 of the Border region's most influential women

Lauren Jackson's name is synonymous with the rise in women's basketball on the world stage, such has been the mark of her talent, her enduring physical presence and her absolute star quality. Put simply, the world-title winner and Olympic silver medallist is a legend of the sport, both here and overseas. It is why her decision to come out of retirement, having curtailed injuries that initially forced her to give up the sport, was so widely welcomed. But she is much more than that for our Border community, such has been her significant impact on the sport and on encouraging the potential stars of tomorrow in our region. The naming of Albury's main basketball stadium in her honour is testament to that, but what is also noteworthy is her unabashed love for the place in which she built her home to raise a family.

