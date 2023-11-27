The Border Mail
Business, politics, sport: 15 of the Border region's most influential women

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 5:30am
The Border and North East region is blessed with a host of influential women. Whether it's in the business sector, politics or sport, there is no lack of inspirational leaders for young people in our community to look up to. The Border Mail's SOPHIE ELSE has listed 15 of the most inspiring and influential women below.

KYLIE KING

Kylie King has undeniably become a beloved figure in the Albury community, cherished for her warm and humble nature. The radio broadcaster assumed the mayoral seat for the first time in the council chamber in 2022. Beyond her civic duties, Cr King generously volunteers as an MC at various events, showcasing her versatility. Her media journey includes roles as a sports reporter and presenter with Prime Television in 1995, followed by a lengthy stint as the main sports presenter for Network 10 in Melbourne. She is passionate about supporting women in leadership, business, sport, and media.

