A Wodonga business owner has exceeded her expectations after a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, raised $11,600.
Amy Zuber, of Arch and Willow, organised the event to support Miki Craven, 27, who has been recovering from a rare brain condition, acute cerebellitis.
Ms Craven was diagnosed just weeks before Christmas in 2022.
The mother-of-two, along with her baby who she was breastfeeding, was taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital after experiencing what she thought was food poisoning symptoms.
"So many people showed up on Saturday buying coffees, purchasing raffle tickets, donating and just showing up and supporting in any way they could," Ms Zuber said.
"We have some amazing people in this community. It's an overwhelming response, but one of the most rewarding feelings to know all of you contributed to this for Mikaela and her family, to make this recovery for them as easy as it can be.
"We stand with you, Miki."
To support Mikaela and her family visit: gofundme.com/f/help-support-mikaela-and-her-family
