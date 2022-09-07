Bianca Mann has been reappointed as Wodonga's A-grade netball coach for the 2023 Ovens and Murray League season.
Following her first year at the helm, Mann helped lead the Bulldogs to a drought-breaking victory in round 15 against Wangaratta Rovers.
Advertisement
She admitted it was an easy decision to remain in the position for another term.
"I'm really happy to get another go and to see if we can improve further next year," she said.
"The feedback throughout the year has been really good from the players, club and supporters."
After several tough seasons, Mann admitted the future is looking positive for the Bulldogs, with the club's under-17s set to line-up against rivals Wodonga Raiders in the second round of finals this weekend.
"The girls are really excited for that opportunity and I'm sure they'll give it their best," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"A lot of the progress that we've made this season isn't just on court, the off court environment we've created together has been really positive.
"We're just trying to build back a little bit of respect and get a few results on the board.
"We got our first win in the A-grade which is fantastic and we've had a strong junior group.
"To have our B-grade and C-grade get a number of wins this season also just helps lift the whole playing group."
The Ovens and Murray finals series continues this weekend with the Roos meeting the Pigeons and Panthers taking on the Magpies in the A-grade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.