Bianca Mann reappointed as Wodonga's A-grade netball coach for 2023

By Georgia Smith
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:37am
Bianca Mann has been reappointed to the helm as Wodonga's A-grade netball coach for the 2023 season after leading the team this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bianca Mann has been reappointed as Wodonga's A-grade netball coach for the 2023 Ovens and Murray League season.

