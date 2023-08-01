The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Centre Against Violence welcomes new affirmative consent laws

Sophie Else
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
The Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb says the new affirmative consent laws that came into effect on Sunday, July 30, would be a postive step forwards.
A key North East domestic violence intervention agency has welcomed new affirmative sexual consent laws as a "positive step forward" for victims of sexual assault.

