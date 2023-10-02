Lauren Jackson will return to the Women's National Basketball League for another season after recommitting to the Southside Flyers.
After making her international comeback last year and helping the Opals to a bronze medal at the World Cup, the 42-year-old sustained a season-ending Achilles injury back in February which cut her WNBL campaign short.
But the four-time WNBL MVP insists she's put in the work needed to make her return.
"I've worked hard on rehab and feeling ready to get on court again, so I'm really excited about being out there with a great group of players and a fantastic club," Jackson said.
"We've seen a much-needed increased focus on women's sport in Australia and if me being part of the WNBL again inspires even one girl or woman to play, or to get involved in basketball, or to come along to see a game, I'll be really happy."
With the recent appointment of the club's new women's coach and friend of Jackson, Sam McDonald, Bandits fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the Australian basketball legend will once again take to the court in border colours.
Jackson played a key role in the Bandits' first women's championship in history under coach Matt Paps in 2022, and previously coached the border side back in 2019.
Head of WNBL, Christy Collier-Hill, is thrilled to have Jackson back for another season, with the competition set to start on November 1.
"Lauren Jackson is quite simply the GOAT and we are beyond excited to have her back," Collier-Hill said.
"It's just incredible to think she won her first WNBL title 24 years ago."
