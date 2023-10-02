Experienced CDHBU midfielder Nathan Rhodes has taken out his first senior best and fairest at his junior club.
In a tight count, Rhodes trumped Brendan Morris for the honour.
Rhodes also finished runner-up in the count last year taken out by Power big man Cal Butler.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty was surprised to learn that Rhodes hadn't previously won the Power's highest individual honour after being a model of consistency for a long time.
"When I presented Nathan with the trophy, I said 'is this your fourth or fifth best and fairest at the club?,' Docherty said.
"I was quite surprised when he told me that it was his first.
"I rate Nathan as our best player when he is fit and firing and is ultra consistent.
"Finally he got a season where he was consistent enough to win the award which was thoroughly deserved.
"I thought his first half of the season especially was outstanding.
"Nathan did all the work over the pre-season and got the reward.
"He hurt both his ankles during the season and missed a couple of matches which adds further merit to the win.
"Brendan Morris finished runner-up and it was fairly tight because Brendan enjoyed an outstanding season as well."
Rhodes has played more than 100-matches with the Power and also had a four-year stint with Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray.
The hard-working midfielder was named in the Power's best in nine out of the 16-matches he played.
Rhodes was also among his side's best in the elimination final loss to RWW Giants in the club's first finals foray since 2016.
The 29-year-old recently re-signed for next season with Docherty confident the Power will be able to keep departures to a bare minimum.
