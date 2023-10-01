Man set on fire at Deni Ute Muster, police release images of suspect

Police have released images of a man after a Deni Ute Muster attendee was set on fire on Saturday.
Police are seeking witnesses to the September 30 incident.
Emergency service workers were alerted about 6.40pm following reports a 22-year-old man was set alight in the event's camping area.
He was reportedly set on fire by a man who was attempting to ignite an aerosol can.
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
He was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, what appears to be a red Elders hat, blue football shorts, and was shoeless.
Officers said the man appeared to be in his early 20s, was about 170 centimetres tall, and had a brown mullet.
Police said the victim was badly burnt.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Alfred Hospital in Victoria, where he remains in a serious condition," a spokesman said.
"Officers attached to the Murray River Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
"As inquiries continue, investigators have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries."
A spokesman for the hospital said the injured man was in a stable condition on Monday morning.
Police are also asking anyone with phone footage to make contact.
Call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.