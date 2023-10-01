The Border Mail
Matt Williams is "absolutely stoked" after Collingwood claims 16th premiership

By Layton Holley and Blair Thomson
October 1 2023 - 5:00pm
The Border's Collingwood fans are rejoicing after their team claimed its 16th premiership in a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.

