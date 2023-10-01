The Border's Collingwood fans are rejoicing after their team claimed its 16th premiership in a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.
However, their anxiety gave way to relief as Collingwood held off Brisbane to end their 13-year premiership drought.
"I'm absolutely stoked with the outcome, was a great game of footy to watch," Mr Williams said.
"It was very nerve-racking with Collingwood's accuracy, and I thought we might come unstuck and the game could have easily gone either way with just a kick in it."
Mr Williams said he thought the scenes after the game were just as special as the game itself.
"Darcy Moore's speech was incredible, very humble and amazing to see the premiership cup handed to Darcy by his dad," he said.
"It was also amazing for 'Fly' (coach Craig McRae) to welcome the arrival of his newborn baby and win the premiership on the same day.
"So overall I'm very happy and so glad to see the Pies win, and it was well deserved for the players, club and all supporters."
Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones said the grand final and the Victorian public holiday on Friday, September 29, had brought an influx of people into Albury to watch the game.
"It's a busy weekend," he said.
"It's also a long weekend in NSW on Monday.
"A lot of people are going to the pub for the footy but parties are popular too.
"It's not normally known as being a problem weekend or anything though."
