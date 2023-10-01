The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury man, 79, reported missing to police found safe and well in Victoria

By Blair Thomson and Beau Greenway
Updated October 1 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police confirmed a 79-year-old North Albury man reported missing on Friday, September 29, has been found safe and well. File picture
NSW Police confirmed a 79-year-old North Albury man reported missing on Friday, September 29, has been found safe and well. File picture

UPDATE

A North Albury man reported missing to police on Friday, September 29, has been found safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.