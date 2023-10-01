A North Albury man reported missing to police on Friday, September 29, has been found safe and well.
NSW Police confirmed on Saturday, September 30, the 79-year-old had been located in Victoria.
Police said he travelled by train to family near Warrnambool before becoming disoriented.
"A 79-year-old man reported missing near Albury has been located in Victoria safe and well," the NSW Police Force Facebook post read.
"Thank you to everyone."
He was last seen leaving a house on Wingara Street, North Albury, about 10.30am on Friday, September 29.
Police said concerns were held for his welfare due to him living with dementia.
NSW Police released images, a description and an SMS appeal to all phones in the region on Friday night to help prompt a response.
