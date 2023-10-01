A car has rolled into Lake Hume after an attempt to launch a boat at Bowna Waters Reserve in Table Top.
VRA Albury and Border Rescue Squad were notified of the incident at 8.45am on Sunday, October 1, and attended the scene with police.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad deputy captain Ben Moyle said the owners of the Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to engage the handbrake while attempting to launch their boat.
"We've got three qualified general land rescue members here and a swimmer who has swum out to the vehicle and duck-dived to hook up the cables to help recover the vehicle," he said.
"It's a bit of a touchy process because there are rocks under there, and the side of the boat ramp and the buoyancy of the water doesn't assist the car wanting to stay upright.
"So it's a bit of a slow process to keep it upright. It still has a trailer attached, so we don't want to roll it."
The car was retrieved from the water at 11.30am.
Nobody was injured in the accident.
VRA captain Paul Marshall has urged residents to be careful and brush up on their water skills as the weather heats up.
"This is what happens when you can't launch a boat properly," he said.
"So we ask people to be careful and double-check their gear before going to the lake this spring and summer."
