North Albury's budding young footballers recently received some inspiration from AFLW player Maddy Guerin when she stopped by training.
The Carlton midfielder offered advice and guidance in what was the last of the Hoppers' eight-week come and try sessions.
"They absolutely loved it and there were lots of questions asked," North Albury girls' football coordinator Nick McDonald said.
"We were only meant to run the sessions for about an hour but it ended up going for two because the girls didn't want to stop.
"I think Maddy's got another 30 odd new supporters."
Following the successful introduction of the club's girls Auskick program this season, North Albury is now hoping to have teams in the under-14, under-17 and open women's Female Football League competitions next year.
Lavington Panthers, Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga Bulldogs, Murray Felines, Wangaratta Rovers and Thurgoona Bulldogs all currently have teams in the North East Border league.
"We've got a few hurdles to get over with being admitted through the AFL, but we're ticking all of those boxes at the moment," McDonald said.
"We started training the older girls and put out expressions of interest and had quite a good response for 11 to 18-year-olds.
"There's a core group from Auskick who are 10, 11 and 12 and they're just super excited for football after one year.
"We really want to make sure they have a place next year."
The Hoppers are hoping to kick-start preseason in early 2024.
Lavington retained its dominance in the AFLNEB Female Football League competition to be crowned the under-14, under-17 and open women's premiers for a second consecutive year.
Guerin is currently overcoming her second ACL rupture after suffering the injury last season.
