A recently formed Border sewing group is combining its love for fashion and eagerness to raise funds for cancer research through a new event for the region.
Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober, supporting ovarian cancer research, will be staged at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, October 25.
The charity fashion show is the brainchild of Sewcial Sewing founders Perrie Hewitt and Sheryle Bartos.
Ms Hewitt was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 30s and saw firsthand the amount of support it had in comparison to other forms of the disease.
To celebrate the group's first anniversary, they decided to support ovarian cancer research given it didn't receive anywhere near the amount of funding.
And they certainly haven't held back, securing renowned Australian drag queen Gabriella Labucci as MC.
Labucci was recently crowned runner-up of season three of reality show Ru Paul's Drag Race Down Under.
All proceeds will be donated to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre's Kelsey Watts Memorial Ovarian Cancer Research Grant to finance ovarian trials for Border and North East women.
"When we were originally looking at doing a fundraiser, we wanted to do it for a cancer that doesn't get as much money," Ms Hewitt said.
"We stumbled across Frocktober, which is a month-long fundraising campaign of dressing up and being glamorous to raise money for ovarian cancer. We're a sewing group, so we love fashion, we love dresses, and we thought it was meant to be.
"From the start, we thought it would be great to get a drag queen. I reached out locally and I reached out to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation in Melbourne and they suggested Gabriella.
"We got in contact with her and she agreed. She's got a pretty big following and I like what she stands for."
Sewcial Sewing connected with Kelsey Watts' mother, Heather, who founded the Border Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group after her daughter's death from the disease in 2011.
The group wrapped up in 2022 after three research breakthroughs and more than $500,000 raised, but Ms Watts has been more than happy to act as mentor.
"She's been a source of inspiration and a wealth of knowledge with all of her experience," Ms Bartos said.
"We haven't done everything the way Heather did it, but she's given us lots of good advice.
"At the beginning, we were going to drop the funding down to Melbourne, but along the way we got the message loud and clear that people up here would like to see the money stay in the area.
"Sally (Evans) from the cancer centre was really good in letting us know that there's trials currently running for ovarian cancer and money is needed to keep them going so people can stay here to have treatment.
"They had about $3000 donated to them recently and it was enough to do the trial they're doing at the moment, so it doesn't really take much and every penny counts.
"We don't know how much we'll make on the night, but we'd love to make lots for them."
A fashion parade will headline the Frocktober event consisting of items made by Sewcial Sewing members.
Ms Hewitt has also organised a sewing competition with $500 in fabric vouchers and two free tickets to the event up for grabs for the winning entry.
"We put it out on social media and the emphasis was on people taking a photo of themselves dressed up in something 'frockstravagant' for Frocktober that they have made," she said.
"They can email it to us or post it on social media and tag us and they're in with a chance of winning $500, which is a good amount of money to buy fabric with.
"One lady sent me a photo of a dress she had made in 1996, so it doesn't matter when it was made."
A message in a bottle-themed raffle will run on the night, with entertainment provided by trio Jazz and Cocktails.
Lead singer Rachel McNamara, guitarist Geoff Haymes and bass player Rohan O Farrell will perform "covers with a twist" from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Peggy Lee.
"They've donated their time and they will sing for an hour. Coupled with Gabriella, it should be a great night," Ms Bartos said.
Ms Watts, who helped start fundraising initiatives such as the Wodonga Plant Farm $1 bookstore, which has raised just shy of $160,000 for ovarian cancer since 2015, is proud to see the support continue.
"It's great to see these ladies have taken the baton when it comes to raising money for cancer trials for local women," she said.
Finger food is included.
For more information, email info@sewcialsewing.com.au or visit the Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober event page on Facebook.
