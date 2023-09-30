The Border Mail
Border group Sewcial Sewing welcomes all to Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 1 2023 - 9:00am
Border ovarian cancer advocate Heather Watts and Sewcial Sewing's Perrie Hewitt and Sheryle Bartos are excited for Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Border ovarian cancer advocate Heather Watts and Sewcial Sewing's Perrie Hewitt and Sheryle Bartos are excited for Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A recently formed Border sewing group is combining its love for fashion and eagerness to raise funds for cancer research through a new event for the region.

