Jack Crisp has been etched into the AFL history books as a Collingwood premiership player after helping the Magpies to victory against Brisbane in a nail-biting grand final showdown.
The Myrtleford born midfielder rose to the occasion for the black and white with two goals and 25 disposals in the Magpies' narrow four-point win against the Lions at the MCG on Saturday.
Crisp lifted his side in the second term, with his first goal helping to put an end to a three-goal streak by his former club and shift momentum back in favour of the Magpies.
His second sent Collingwood fans into a frenzy after converting a kick after the siren to take a six-point lead heading into the half-time break.
But none were as excited as his parents Mathew and Cate who witnessed the moment alongside the rest of the Crisp family in the stands.
"I thought he might have been pushing his distance, but both goals he got were hard goals," his father Mathew said.
"When they needed it, he came good."
It all then came down to the dying stages of the last quarter.
"We were a bit nervous, especially in the last couple of minutes," Mathew said.
"Cate couldn't handle it, she had to walk outside."
Crisp was able to hold up the Magpies' record equalling 16th premiership trophy after an epic 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of a 100,024 strong crowd, just days before he celebrates turning 30.
"He works very hard and puts a lot of time and effort in to his recovery," Mathew said.
"It was worth it and well deserved.
"We're very proud parents."
The victory breaks a 13-year drought for the Magpies, who won their last flag in 2010.
Crisp's second grand final appearance was scripted differently to his first back in 2018 when the Magpies suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the West Coast Eagles.
"To lose that one by less than a goal, it's a nice reward now and a bit of redemption," Mathew said.
"That's why it was so nerve-racking in the last couple of minutes, I just didn't want it to happen again.
"It was heartbreaking, but then this year it's just so exciting."
The 29-year-old former Ovens and Murray player embraced wife Mikaela and their two daughters after the game, with the family expecting another baby soon.
"He took it in his stride and wasn't too stressed about it because he had it all planned out," Mathew said.
"Miki's mum and dad were there as well to help in case something happened. It all worked out well."
Crisp was drafted to Brisbane in 2012 at pick number 20 in the AFL Rookie Draft where he went on to play 18 games in three seasons.
He was traded to the Magpies in 2014 and in the last three years has landed two consecutive Copeland trophies and now a premiership.
