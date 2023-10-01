The Border Mailsport
Myrtleford's Jack Crisp helps Collingwood to 2023 AFL premiership

Updated October 1 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 2:49pm
Jack Crisp has been etched into the AFL history books as a Collingwood premiership player after helping the Magpies to victory against Brisbane in a nail-biting grand final showdown.

