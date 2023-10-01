A huge crowd basked in glorious September sunshine at the Lockhart Picnic Races on Friday, September 29.
The annual event, which this year marked 30 years, hadn't been held in a normal capacity since 2019, meaning many were eager to get themselves trackside to witness all the action.
The 2020 and 2021 events were both canned due to COVID-19 restrictions, while last year's event went ahead despite the racing being cancelled because wet weather had made the track too dangerous for horses.
Wet conditions weren't an issue this year, with Lockhart Picnic Race Club president Will Lane saying the great weather resulted in a massive turnout.
The big crowd was on hand to witness Dishy's, trained by Don Dwyer and ridden by Shaun Cooper, claim the 2023 Verandah Town Cup.
"I appreciate everyone coming out and thanks for a fantastic event," Mr Lane said.
