Border pubs, homes filling for Grand Final as excitement grows before the bounce

Footy fans are packing pubs and homes ahead of the first bounce of the AFL Grand Final.
Border venues have been steadily filling on Saturday morning ahead of the start of the Collingwood and Brisbane game.
Brisbane resident Leigh Starr, who grew up in Albury, returned for a school reunion earlier this week and is hoping for a close game.
The Collingwood supporter, 48, said he'd been behind the club since he was old enough to walk.
"I think it's our year - we've been number one all year," he said.
"I'm just hoping for a good game.
"Collingwood often have the come-from-behind wins."
Meanwhile Blake Lawrence, 26, who grew up on the Gold Coast, said he was confident of a Brisbane win.
"It's going to be a good game," he said.
"Hopefully it's close."
Matt Williams and his daughter Piper, 7, have been nervously excited before the bounce.
"Piper is set up in front of the TV in her Collingwood gear, ready to go," he said.
"She's been in front of the TV all morning.
"I've been a Collingwood supporter my whole life.
"I've raised my daughter and there was only one option for her, and that was to be a Collingwood supporter."
Piper has played Auskick on the MCG and Marvel Stadium and hopes to one day play for Collingwood in the AFLW.
Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones said the Victorian public holiday on Friday had brought people from the state into Albury.
"It's a busy weekend," he said.
"It's also a long weekend in NSW on Monday.
"A lot of people are going to the pub for the footy but parties are popular too.
"It's not normally known as being a problem weekend or anything though."
