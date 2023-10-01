Federation and Greater Hume councils will each receive more than $5 million from the NSW government to fix roads.
The two local government areas are among four recipients in the Albury electorate to share more than $15 million from the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund as part of the 2023-24 budget.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison met with Albury Council and Albury Labor candidate for the 2023 NSW election Marcus Rowland on Friday, September 29, to make the announcement and said it would allow councils to press ahead with urgent road and pothole repairs.
"Whether it's fixing potholes, sealing roads, resurfacing or rehabilitating sections of road - this new fund will help councils undertake much needed work to repair their road networks," she said.
"I am also pleased to see councils will be able to prioritise what roads to spend this new money and allocate it to where they believe the community need is greatest."
Ms Aitchison said the funding amount allocated to each council was based on the total kilometres of regional and local roads each council was responsible for managing.
Overall, the fund will award $390 million to 95 eligible NSW councils by the end of 2023.
"That new investment will be in the bank accounts of councils later this year and they'll now be able to start work planning and preparing for road improvements that will make a big difference to the lives of their residents," Ms Atchison said.
In 2022, under the previous NSW government, a $500 million Fixing Local Roads program was announced in the wake of widespread flood damage.
Meanwhile, the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge will be reduced to one lane on October 9 for line marking and inspection work to be carried out.
A Transport for NSW alert confirmed a single lane of the bridge will be closed between 10am and 2pm on October 9 and October 10, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh in place during those times.
Further maintenance work will be carried out underneath the bridge from October 16 until late in December, with minor disruptions to traffic.
"The car park on the NSW side of the bridge will be closed during this period while the area is used as a site compound," a Transport for NSW statement said.
"Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time."
Traffic updates can be found via the Live Traffic NSW App, livetraffic.com or by calling 132 701.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.