An additional $500 million to support the repair of regional roads will soon start rolling out.
The program will open its fast-traced applications from tomorrow. Councils are encouraged to apply for the one-off payment to help fix roads damaged by severe weather events throughout 2022.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said councils can now apply earlier for their slice of $500 million in NSW government funding for urgent road repairs.
"Our priority is to make sure NSW roads are in the best condition possible so tradies and truckies can work and families can make their way home from holidays safely," Mr Clancy said.
"I strongly encourage AlburyCity, Greater Hume, Federation, Snowy Valleys and Murrumbidgee councils to get cracking and get a share of this funding."
Over 400,000 potholes have been repaired so far.
Mr Clancy said the latest funding would go further and see sections of roads regraded and rebuilt in the worst hit parts of the state.
