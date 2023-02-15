The Border Mail
NSW funding boost announced to fix flood-ravaged roads

By Ted Howes
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Potholes on the road from Howlong to Burrumbuttock fixed, but increases of 19 per cent, 17pc, 14pc and 10pc over four years still on the way. Picture by James Wiltshire

The latest NSW Government road funding boost for specific projects will not stave off close to a 75 per cent rate hike over four years for Federation Shire residents.

Ted Howes

