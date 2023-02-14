The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Homes in East Albury, North Albury, Lavington and Thurgoona sold in strong day of auctions on the Border

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Rivergum Drive home in East Albury sold at auction on Tuesday after bids from three different parties. Picture by Ray White Albury North

Four Border homes have new owners after a series of online auctions on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.