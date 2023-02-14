Four Border homes have new owners after a series of online auctions on Tuesday.
Ray White Albury North offered up six properties and cleared more than half of them.
The most sought after was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling on Rivergum Drive in East Albury, which saw bids come in from three different parties.
The property received an opening sum of $620,000, before it was upped to $630,000 by a second offer.
It returned to the first bidder at $640,000, which prompted a third party to enter the auction at $650,000.
A return offer of $660,000 was accepted before $5000 advances were exchanged to take it to $690,000.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro allowed a $3000 rise, which was beaten by a $695,000 bid, before a second advance of $3000 saw it move to $698,000 in favour of the third party who was able to secure the property.
The agency also had success with a three-bedroom dwelling on Elmore Street in North Albury.
An opening bid was taken at $500,000, but the same party agreed to up the offer to $515,000, which proved enough to sell it.
An opening bid of $315,000 was enough to settle a three-bedroom home on Parnall Street in Lavington.
A four-bedroom property on Whitton Drive in Thurgoona sold shortly after auction for $590,000.
Another four-bedroom house on Rixon Place in Glenroy attracted a $670,000 offer, which was upped by a $725,000 vendor bid before it was passed in, while no interest was shown in a 1000-square metre block on Ivy Street at Gerogery.
