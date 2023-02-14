Valentine's Day celebrations can differ from couple to couple, but there was no changing plans for a Border husband and wife.
Karen and Mark Stacey's morning ritual is to take their backgammon board to APCO in Wodonga and play while enjoying breakfast and a coffee.
"We've been playing it for over 40 years. My husband taught me how to play and now he regrets it as I win some of the games," Mrs Stacey laughed.
"It's a simple game, with a lot more strategy in it. It's just become a good little conversation piece for us.
"I call it our marriage counsellor because as we're going he can then overcome any frustrations. It's always good fun and we do enjoy it.
"I've challenged him to play (on Valentine's Day) and if he loses, he has to go and get me some flowers or some chocolates."
Mrs Stacey said her husband has been diagnosed with dementia and backgammon was a good way to monitor his symptoms.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've got a really good base of where he is at, so I can get an idea of what his day is like and how he's going," she said.
"As I try different treatments, I can gauge how it's working. It's a good little game from that perspective."
Mr and Mrs Stacey have been married for more than 40 years and have spent three decades on the Border after previously living in Mildura and Gippsland.
She said the staff at APCO had become like family.
"We go down there every morning for breakfast and coffee. It's a great spot," she said.
"It's nice having the tables and chairs back. During COVID they weren't there and we were competing with the magpies outside.
"We've got to know all the staff down there and they look after my husband if I go away or anything like that."
Mrs Stacey said they had recently returned from a trip to Antarctica, which was preceded by time in Brazil and Argentina.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.