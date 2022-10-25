The Border Mail
$50 million to invest across NSW regional towns to fix large potholes

By Sophie Else
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:00am
Large potholes on the Border will be repaired under new funding with work starting January 1. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Local councils will be able to seek funding to repair potholes after the NSW government announced $50 million in funding.

