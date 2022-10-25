Local councils will be able to seek funding to repair potholes after the NSW government announced $50 million in funding.
Heavy rain and flooding have created a number of potholes across the region's roads.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, councils would be able to apply for funding to help them address their highest-priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mr Clancy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our government has heard the calls for help loud and clear, and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Applications under the scheme will be open for two weeks, with work to commence between January 2023 to the following January.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.