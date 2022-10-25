The Border Mail
Pregnancy and infant loss memorial unveiled at Wodonga cemetery during awareness month

By Alice Gifford
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:30am
The infant memorial wall at Wodonga Cemetery will be adorned with plaques commemorating lost pregnancies and infant lives.

A newly unveiled infant memorial will provide a quiet, protected place for grieving families in central Wodonga.

