The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Darren Cameron lauds Marcus Rowland for boosting Labor in Albury

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Cameron speaks at Labor's election function held at the Thurgoona golf club on Saturday, March 25. Picture by James Wiltshire

Labor's highest profile figure on the Border believes Albury election candidate Marcus Rowland has pulled the party out of a death spiral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.