Labor's highest profile figure on the Border believes Albury election candidate Marcus Rowland has pulled the party out of a death spiral.
Darren Cameron said Mr Rowland's campaign was the best he had seen in 33 years as a Labor member in Albury and he had built a base for a better future.
"We were on a death spiral frankly," Mr Cameron, an Albury Labor councillor, told the party faithful at an election party on the night of Saturday, March 25.
"We were going from worst result to worst result, lurching from disaster to disaster."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Incidentally, Mr Mathews spent election day giving flyers for Liberal candidate Justin Clancy at Glenroy's polling booth before attending the MP's victory event.
Mr Rowland, who had hoped to pull Mr Clancy's primary vote below 50 per cent, declined to say if he would stand for Labor at another election.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.