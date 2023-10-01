Border organ enthusiasts will have the chance to hear great music and also explore the history behind the instrument this week.
The 43rd Organ Historical Trust of Australia Conference will be held in Albury from Tuesday, October 3, to Friday, October 6.
The group will explore a diverse range of organs crafted by Australian, British, Canadian and German makers.
On Tuesday, October 3, Dr Kieran Crichton will perform a free recital open to the public at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Wangaratta at 2pm.
And Albury organist James Flores will also perform a free recital at St Mathew's Church in Albury on Wednesday, October 4, at 11.30am.
"The purpose of the conference is for people to hear all the organs in our area," Flores said.
"In my recital, I've selected different pieces that cover the different soundscapes of the organ.
"So people will get an idea of what the organ is capable of."
Three early English organs will be seen at Beechworth Town Hall, the Lady Chapel of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Wangaratta, and the Adamshurst mansion in Albury.
The group will also visit organs in Wodonga, Corowa, Jindera, Walla, Alma Park and Wagga.
Conference chair John Maidment said the four-day event wasn't just about listening to good music, but also about delving into the history of the instruments and the churches they call home.
"Some of the organs actually are remarkably old," he said.
"The one now at Wangaratta was built in 1845 in England, and it's actually the oldest organ in Victoria that has been here since that time.
"Then there's a very interesting organ at Corowa, which was originally in a church at Hay.
"It was built in Germany in 1887 and it actually arrived in Hay by paddle steamer. I think that must be a world record.
"So it's a very good opportunity for people to not only see the instruments, but visit the wonderful buildings and explore the heritage of the area."
