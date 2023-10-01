The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Madi Lieschke takes out North Albury's A-grade best and fairest award

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Albury young gun Madi Lieschke has taken out North Albury's best and fairest award in her debut A-grade season at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.