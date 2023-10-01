North Albury young gun Madi Lieschke has taken out North Albury's best and fairest award in her debut A-grade season at the club.
The 17-year-old, who turns 18 next week, edged out runner-up and fellow former Giant Sophia Kohlhagen to take the prize home at the Hoppers' recent presentation night.
Lieschke claimed the Hoppers' under-17s award last season and is a multiple Rand-Walbundrie-Walla junior best and fairest winner, but admits she didn't see the senior accolade coming.
"It was very exciting, but also pretty unexpected," she said.
The midcourter was the youngest player in the Hoppers' senior line-up this season, but has proven age is just a number.
Having now completed her first A-grade Ovens and Murray League season, she admits her confidence on court has grown.
"I was definitely less confident at the start of the season, but playing a consistent year without too many interruptions has definitely helped," she said.
"I feel like Em (Browne) is the one that really makes me play well just from being on the court.
"Also Fi Boyer, she brought me in when I first came to the North and I feel like she's really made me the player I am today."
North Albury finished the season in seventh spot with four wins.
"We were really learning to play in our combinations and to play together," Lieschke said.
"We didn't have the best season, but I still enjoyed it a lot and I feel like we can really only go up from here."
Ashleigh Moore took out the B-grade award from joint runners-up Brooklyn Moloney and Annalise Barlow.
It was a close race in the C-grade count, with Hannah Eken edging out Charlotte Baggio by two votes.
It was even closer in the under-17s with just one vote separating winner Kealey Moore from runner-up Rori Kohlhagen.
And the first under-17s club trophy went to Sadie Wiseman, with Sammi Murray finishing in second spot.
