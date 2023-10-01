The Wood family's rich history at the Culcairn Show has continued.
More than 10 years after she was crowned the tiny tots showgirl, Maddy Wood, 13, was named intermediate showgirl for the 108th annual show on Saturday, September 30.
Maddy's great-grandmother Joan Wood, is considered Culcairn Show royalty, having served as the show society's secretary for 45 years.
She was presented a long service award in 2018 for her devotion to the group since 1969.
Maddy's father Cameron, who helped manage the gate during the early stages of the day said it was nice to see a good turnout, particularly given the show fell on AFL grand final day.
Mr Wood said Maddy was quite surprised to win the sash.
"It was the first time that she'd entered it since she was a baby. She was convinced to go in it this year, it wasn't her intention," he said.
"I actually had to duck home for a bit and I only found out she'd won when I got back."
Mr Wood said his grandmother recently retired from duties on show day, but still made an appearance.
"She's like the Queen when she comes in. Everyone gathers around her and she's all dressed up and she jokingly waves out the window of the car," he said.
"She's got a great sense of humour and she still enjoys coming down to the show and catching up with some of her friends."
Mr Wood, who later helped conduct a come and try session for the Culcairn Cricket Club, said he enjoyed the shearing show and piglet races, and also had the opportunity to take in some of the horse events.
"We played a nice little game of cricket out on the field," he said.
"It's about just getting the kids out there and enjoying it and getting them excited for the upcoming cricket season.
"We had some friends over at the horse show and that's something I've never really had anything to do with, so it was also good to get over there and have a look at them all dressed up on their horses."
A host of stallholders were also set up on the day.
Among them was former Culcairn resident Michelle Purvis, who grew up exhibiting at the town's show and ran a market stall to sell plants at the event for the first time.
"It's a bit of a family affair. The kids do garden art and recycled art and even my husband gets in on it," she said.
"My kids have been involved in displaying things in the pavilion for years, and I grew up doing it as a kid, so we've had a long involvement in the Culcairn show.
"It's a family tradition and it's great to pass it on to the next generation. It's good to be involved in a community event and it would be good to see it come back to its glory days."
Mrs Purvis said during spring she mostly sold vegetable seedlings and plants grown from cuttings.
