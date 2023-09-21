The Albury-Wodonga Bandits have appointed two border locals to the helm of the club's senior sides for 2024.
Sam McDonald takes the reins from women's championship coach Matt Paps, while Matt Kowalczyk steps in to replace outgoing coach Haydn Kirkwood.
McDonald, who assisted Paps, recently received high praise from border basketball legend Lauren Jackson, and admits he'd like to see her back on court in Bandits' colours next season.
"We'd be mad to say no if she wants to play," McDonald said.
"She's obviously got some other stuff to get through before that all happens, but we will definitely be having conversations, and fingers crossed we all get lucky enough to see her pull on a Bandits jersey again."
McDonald admits he has some big shoes to fill in replacing the club's first women's championship coach, but is hoping to keep building on the foundations in place.
"Matt did a great job with fostering that young talent," he said.
"You look at Jade Crook, Claudia Hocking and Georgie Salinger, they all came in last year and the year before and I really want to keep building on that and giving those young athletes an opportunity.
"We want to be challenging for championships, that's how it's been before we joined the East and now in the East, so I want to keep building on that legacy and put our players at the top of the tree."
"A lot of kids grow up wanting to be a part of this program, and to take a role like this on is a dream come true for someone like me," he said.
"We have a really good group of players looking to come back and some really exciting prospects that we're looking to bring in as well.
"We have high expectations for the programs and we think she would have a really good year."
Bandits' president Luke Smith said both coaches' applications stood out.
"They're both terrific blokes on and off the court and I think the leadership they're going to have and the buy in from the players will be second to none," Smith said.
"Matt's come through the Youth League program as well and was obviously coach of the year for the Big V this year in his division.
"Hopefully in 10 years time we're talking about the same blokes with a couple of championships each."
