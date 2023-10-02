Charges laid after man allegedly set on fire during Deni Ute Muster

Charges have been laid after a man was allegedly set alight during the Deniliquin Ute Muster.
Police said emergency services were called to the event's campsite area about 6.40pm on Saturday, September 30.
"A 22-year-old man was found suffering significant facial burns," police said in a statement.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Alfred Hospital in Victoria, where he remains in a serious condition."
"Following inquiries, an 18-year-old man attended Wagga Wagga police station, where he was arrested about 6pm today," police said on Monday, October 2.
"He was charged with do grievous bodily harm by the use of corrosive fluid, reckless grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm."
The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Deniliquin Local Court on November 15.
