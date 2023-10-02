The Border Mail
Neighbours raised alarm, helped woman trapped in burning Rutherglen home

By Blair Thomson and Mark Jesser
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:09pm
Colin Foster ran to his neighbour's home on Monday morning after his wife Lorraine noticed smoke. He helped free Marie Steele from the burning home with help from her husband, Bill. Picture by Mark Jesser
A neighbour and husband have saved a woman from her burning home as fierce flames engulfed the property.

