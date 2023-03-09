Her passion for helping others means the last thing Leanne Johnson would ever give thought to is her own everyday wins or successes.
Volunteering is enough reward in itself, whether that be her four years helping with the Carevan Foundation or at Ronald McDonald House in Wodonga.
It was why being announced Thursday, March 9, as the 2023 Albury Woman of the Year gave her such a "sense of achievement".
The annual awards recognise the support women give to local communities across NSW.
"It has totally blown me away," she said.
"I'm just me, I don't tick boxes in the community, but when I do what I do it's because of our people in the community."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said Leanne was "very deserving of the award' given the "good she does in the community".
"It's inspiring, her passion, care and empathy for the vulnerable in our community drives Leanne to a power of good work with The Carevan Foundation," Mr Clancy said.
"We are absolutely thrilled for all those in our community who have been the recipients of her genuine care and desire to leave every interaction in a better place," she said.
"Leanne gives and gives and gives of her time and talent to our local community through her work at Carevan, going out of her way on a daily basis to reach those in need.
"She is a remarkable lady who deserves this honourable recognition."
Ms Johnson said she would continue to help those in need, especially women.
"I want people to know that if they need help, I am here and I care," she said.
