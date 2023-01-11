An Albury charity that helps feed and house the homeless is excited by significant cash support for a commercial kitchen project, but more is needed to make it happen.
The Carevan Foundation said it hoped the grants already made would encourage more in the Border community to dig deep and contribute cash.
The organisation has been given $20,000 through the NSW Community Building Partnership Program.
A further $10,000 for the project has been contributed by the NSW government, with this funding announced by Families and Communities Minister Natasha Maclaren Jones.
But that will still leave Carevan $70,000 short of the kitchen's projected final cost of about $100,000.
Carevan director Jacqui Partington said work would be able to start on building the kitchen, which would be used to feed disadvantaged people, as a result of the substantial contributions already made.
"The idea behind the kitchen is to eventually with enough support create a community kitchen to cook more healthy meals and service more people," she said.
Ms Partington said that when presented with the opportunity to apply for help, "Carevan jumped at it".
"As a board several months ago we discussed where we could go next, to be more," she said.
"At Carevan we want to create a positive space.
"Although it's exciting and we're very grateful, we are still looking for more support within the community to add to the money we've already received.
"The space will be used and open up to other organisations to cook meals but more importantly to teach people to cook and prepare meals."
Ms Partington said Carevan was still awaiting Albury Council approval for the project and it could take up to another 12 months to source the remaining money.
Nevertheless, she said this was at the very least a positive first step in making the kitchen a reality.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury MP Justin Clancy said "Carevan were among the hardest working, most caring folk in the community".
"They have had a busy end-of-year packing and delivering hampers for those doing it tough in time for Christmas. But you will see their van on the road anytime of the year, making deliveries to those in need," Mr Clancy said.
"I'm really pleased that the NSW government is providing funding towards a new commerical kitchen. This will enable Carevan to do more, create varied meals, and just keep on doing great work."
Ms Partington said having the communities support behind the organisation allowed people to feel a sense of belonging.
This, she said, having a commercial kitchen wouldn't replace any existing services - only add to it.
"It's going to compliment services such as the kids caring cooking program, because that allows the youth of our community to feel a sense of purpose and see beyond themselves so it's important for our service to add to it - not replace it."
