Desiree Georgiou has been named the 2022 Albury local woman of the year. The annual awards recognise the support women give to local communities across NSW. The Albury local woman of the year award was awarded to Mrs Georgiou for her involvement in the community, including owning her successful business (Fashion Fingers nail and beauty salon), having her own skincare range and being a chair member of Business Women Albury-Wodonga. "I felt so alone, in the business world, I had nobody to connect with, I felt I was doing everything blindsided by myself all of the time," she said. "I was blown away by the support not only that Business Women Albury-Wodonga give, but how many other like-minded women there are, like myself in the community that feel like they have nobody. But women want women to succeed, that's my main drive." "To think I sat in the car, terrified to go to my first event, I had to pull myself together and just suck it up and go in," she said. Outside of her professional life, Mrs Georgiou is a mother and wife. "My family are my biggest support; I want to show my children that women can be anything they want to be, " she said. Mrs Georgiou is also a strong advocate for women's empowerment. She said her advice to others would be, "just say yes and figure it out later; if it's meant to be, it will always work out."

