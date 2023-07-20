Increased security measures have been put in place for next week's community forum about the Voice referendum in Wodonga.
Indi MP Helen Haines and Victoria Police said they were aware of opponents' plans to "raid the joint" but assured anyone planning to attend The Cube on Tuesday night that community safety was their top priority.
"Over the weekend I became aware of an individual who posted online regarding their intention to disrupt the community forum to be held in Wodonga next week," Dr Haines said.
"My office is working with the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police to take measures to ensure the event is held safely for all involved."
Victoria Police said they are "aware of a planned protest in Wodonga on July 25".
"There will be a highly visible police presence in the area to ensure there are no breaches of the peace and to keep the community safe," a police spokesperson said.
In a video posted to Telegram channel 'The Great Southern Land Gathering' on July 16, a man from Wangaratta urged people to impede the event.
"We've got a stupid Yes campaign coming to Wodonga at The Cube in about nine days' time, if you can get to it please do, we're going to raid the joint," he said.
"So think about coming and joining us, it's going to be fun and we're going to give these yes sayers a dose of our nay say medicine."
Disrupters involved with the Facebook group My Place Albury Wodonga are also looking to derail the event by reserving tickets and not attending.
The Indi Voice to Parliament community forum will take place at The Cube Wodonga on Tuesday evening, July 25.
All three will put forward their case on why Border residents should vote yes in the upcoming referendum.
Dr Haines said that "in Australia, our democracy is precious."
"As we approach this important referendum, it is my hope that people engage with curiosity and respect, and allow each other to learn more about the Voice to Parliament.
"It is core to our democracy that people be able to take part in discussions, including public forums, safely and respectfully, which I am committed to ensuring."
Matt, who chose not to reveal his last name for privacy reasons, infiltrated the Facebook group My Place Albury Wodonga under a fake name and supplied The Border Mail with screenshots.
"Originally they were planning to reserve as many tickets as they can in the hope they could spoil the event by having a bunch of empty seats," Matt said.
"But then one member who's a little bit more erratic put out a video urging people to 'raid the joint'."
Matt said the group were "heavily involved" in the cancellation of Wangaratta's Rainbow Ball last month.
And more recently, he said members were "harassing" staff at Target in Wodonga over a sex education book that has subsequently been removed from shelves nation wide due to threats made to staff.
The Border Mail reached out to a member of My Place Albury Wodonga, who insisted they will be there not to protest, but to ask questions.
They would not provide further comment.
"I think they want to cause a scene," Matt said. "I think they will blabber on about their conspiracy theories and try to disrupt the event.
"It's all a bit hypocritical, they claim they are all about free speech but these people are adamant that they don't want to hear the 'yes' side of the story and instead spoil the event, rather than get information.
"I mean, there's an event for the 'yes' campaign and then a few days later there's an event for the 'no' campaign, so it doesn't make sense."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
