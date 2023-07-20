Jindera has landed the prized signing of Joel Mackie as coach for next season.
In a stunning coup by the Bulldogs, Mackie will return to his junior club initially on a one-year deal as playing coach.
The Bulldogs trumped a host of district league clubs who were scrambling for Mackie's signature.
The dual Morris medallist announced last week that he was stepping down as coach of Osborne after four years at the helm.
Jindera initially tried to lure Mackie to the kennel at the end of 2019 after the seven-time Albury premiership player called time on his glittering career at the Albury Sportsground.
However, Mackie decided to head to Osborne where his father, Rob, previously coached the Hume league powerhouse in 1978-79.
Mackie said it was exciting to be returning to his junior club where he had played fourths, thirds and a starring role in the Bulldogs' 2008 senior flag triumph under coach Robbie Murray.
"It's exciting to be returning to my home club," Mackie said.
"I've got a lot of fond memories at Jindera where I played all my juniors and won my first senior flag in 2008.
"So it's where my journey as a senior footballer commenced and the timing is right to go back.
"I made my senior debut under Andy Stuart.
"I've signed a one year deal and will reassess after that which is what I have done at Osborne for the past four years.
"I love coaching but I still really enjoy playing and plan to play again for at least next season.
"But I still have got some unfinished business at Osborne and hopefully we can finish off on the ultimate high."
Jindera president Linden Kerr was ecstatic to sign Mackie and said his outstanding record speaks for itself.
"It's a huge coup by the club and I don't think there are too many coaches in the district leagues with better credentials than Joel," Kerr said.
"So it's exciting for the club, the existing playing group and the kids emerging through the junior ranks.
"Joel has already spoken about how he gets a buzz from coaching the kids and watching them develop.
"I guess you only have to look at what he has done at Osborne
"He hasn't gone out and signed a stack of high-profile recruits, just developed the kids and they have only been beaten once in three years."
Recruiting manager and committeeman Simon Cossor said Mackie crossing from Osborne would provide the club with an insight into why the Tigers are so successful.
"Joel arrives after playing for Albury and coaching Osborne who are the two most successful clubs in our area," Cossor said.
"A lot of clubs are jealous of Osborne's success but if you are being honest they set the bar at the level we are all striving to get to.
"Osborne's success stems from its committee, structure and how they recruit and always land the best coach available.
"Internally, we have identified that as an area where we need to improve if we want to be able to challenge a powerhouse like Osborne.
"So we feel signing Joel as coach is a step in the right direction.
"Joel only left Osborne because of its club policy where a coach has a maximum tenure of four years.
"So Joel initiated contact with us to make clear he was still passionate about coaching and had ambitions of returning to his junior club.
"That was music to our ears and it hasn't taken long to strike a deal."
Cossor revealed the Bulldogs were initially bitterly disappointed not to land Mackie as coach in 2019 after leaving the Albury Sportsground.
But he felt there may be a silver lining with Mackie returning with the benefit of four years coaching experience under the belt.
"I've kept a close eye on Joel over the past four years and it's no secret that he nearly boasts the perfect coaching record in the Hume league with 46 wins from 47 matches," he said.
"You sit down with Joel Mackie for 20 minutes and talk football and I guarantee you will be intrigued by how much he knows and I was ultra impressed by his vision for our club.
"Joel is arguably one of the best juniors our club has ever produced and I think he always had ambitions of returning at some stage.
"We did have a crack at getting Joel four years ago but we fully understand why he wanted to go to Osborne and get away for a while and get outside the Border bubble so to speak.
"So I think it was great that Joel went to Osborne to develop his craft as a coach.
"Now we feel we are going to get a better coach than we would have four years ago."
Cossor said the Mackie family were a big part of the club when they lived in the town with Mackie's parents, Rob and Joy, running the local supermarket.
"I think most clubs who develop their juniors who go on to bigger and better things are rapt if they return at the end of their careers," Cossor said.
"Joel grew up in Jindera with his sisters, his parents Rob and Joy had the shop in town for many years.
"They were a big part of the club back then.
"Emma played thirds at Jindera against the boys and then went onto play in the AFLW competition which we are all super proud of.
"I think it's great to have all the Mackie's back around the football club and personally I can't wait for next season.
"Joel is a premiership player at Jindera in 2008 when we obviously had a very good side but even his finals performances that year he racked up some unbelievable stats in the midfield."
