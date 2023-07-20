The Border Mail
Joel Mackie set to coach Jindera next season after initially signing one-year deal

Updated July 20 2023 - 9:17pm, first published 8:00pm
Joel Mackie will return to his junior club Jindera next season as playing coach.
Jindera has landed the prized signing of Joel Mackie as coach for next season.

