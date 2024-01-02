The Border Mail
'Insane': Trees down, businesses flooded, power lost as storms lash North East

Xavier Mardling
Xavier Mardling
Updated January 2 2024 - 7:06pm, first published 7:02pm
Wind gusts of more than 100km/h have been recorded as a severe storm lashed Wangaratta, bringing down trees and flooding roads and businesses.

