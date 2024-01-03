The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Never seen anything like it': Businesses begin clean-up after severe storm

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated January 3 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash flooding in Wangaratta after storm releases almost 55 millimetres of rain. Picture supplied
Flash flooding in Wangaratta after storm releases almost 55 millimetres of rain. Picture supplied

Wangaratta business owners are busy repairing damage and clearing water after a storm that brought 25 millimetres of rain in 15 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.