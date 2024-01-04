Four-time Barton medallist makes a shock decision on his playing future

Barnawartha champion Cam McNeill has called time on his decorated career at Tigerland to join Cudgewa.
McNeill recently informed Tiger officials that he had agonised over his decision to sign with the reigning premier in the Upper Murray league after more than 240 senior matches in the black and yellow.
"I've been in two minds over the pre-season whether to play again or retire," McNeill said.
"To be honest, I didn't know what I was doing, fully retire or pinch hit in the seniors for Barnawartha if they were short or otherwise help out in the reserves.
"It was a tough decision and it's hard to leave your home club.
"But I had a good chat to Kade (Butters, coach) and Chris Peirce about it over the phone and told them I wanted to finish my career in the Upper Murray.
"Kade and Chris fully understand my decision and I felt it's been a terrific couple of decades at Barnawartha if you include juniors.
"It's always going to be my home club.
"With the bye every fourth week in the Upper Murray, there's a good chance they will still see me out at Barnawartha watching the boys when I can anyway."
McNeill is regarded as one of the finest Tallangatta league players of his era.
The classy ball winner has won four Barton medals, three Tiger best and fairests and is a life member of the club.
He also won a best and fairest with Rand-Walbundrie after he switched clubs.
"The form last year was a mixed bag because I wasn't committed as I needed to be on the training track," he said.
"Mainly due to work commitments and what my body could handle.
"So it was frustrating in that regard and I wasn't playing at the standard that I would have liked."
McNeill revealed a few beers at a Christmas party on a Thursday night during December had led to him joining Cudgewa.
"I was having a few beers with my mate Darryl Webb who used to be out at Barnawartha," McNeill said.
"Darryl was talking about playing at Cudgewa.
"So I just sent Josh (Bartel, Cudgewa coach) a random message after I had a few beers that I wanted to join Cudgewa.
"I ended up speaking to Josh a few days later and he thought that somebody must have hacked my phone and was playing a joke.
"But I told him that I wasn't joking and I was keen to switch competitions and it didn't take long to come to fruition.
"I don't know whether Webby (Darryl) has stitched me up though because I don't think he has signed yet."
The 35-year-old said the opportunity to win another flag was the motivating factor to extending his career.
"Talking to Josh (Bartel) and Dayne (Carey) they have kept most of the list together apart from Drew Cameron and Darcy McKimmie," he said.
"I'm making the commitment to finish my career with a bit of success and I guess it's no secret that the chance to play in a flag is fairly enticing for most players when it comes to recruiting."
McNeill hinted that he could also lure two former Tiger team-mates with him to the Blues.
"I have already spoken to Adam Elias about joining me but there are rumours circulating that the big fella has been spotted training at Thurgoona over the pre-season," McNeill said.
"Peter Cook reckons he has retired from Brock-Burrum but I reckon I can get him up to Cudgewa but he might have to play in a forward pocket with Adam Prior and Nick Brockley in the side."
