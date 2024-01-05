Crows combine to complement each other as co-coaches for new season

Billabong Crows have locked in co-coaches for the 2024 Hume League netball season.
Following her debut at the helm of the A-grade side last year, Paige Moloney has retained the position and will be joined by long-time Crow Rikki Robb.
While it's Robb's first official senior coaching role, the skilled goal shooter steered the club's under-17s to a grand final appearance last season.
The duo have worked together as teammates for several years, helping the Crows to two premierships in that time.
"We've been around the netball club together for a long time and it will be good to bounce ideas off each other and share the workload," Moloney said.
"Rikki's down in the shooting end and I've been based in the midcourt, so it will be nice to have that mix across the court.
"I think we'll complement each other well and just bring different ideas."
Robb spent the 2023 season on the sidelines after suffering a devastating ankle injury halfway through the Crows' 2022 campaign.
It's hoped she'll make her comeback this season to join Moloney as a playing coach.
"She'll be able to have a good preseason this year and hopefully take the court," Moloney said.
After leading the Crows to a finals berth in her first stint in charge, Moloney said it was was an easy decision to remain committed to the top job.
"With Rikki on board as well, to be able to do it together made the decision even easier, having that support and guidance," she said.
The club's netball preseason will get under way on January 25, with former players anticipated to make their return.
"We're also lucky to have a strong junior group to back up our seniors when needed," Moloney said.
"As a club, we're very fortunate to have those girls that can come up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.