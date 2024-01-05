The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Very strong demand': Whiteface and Euro cattle prices on par with the week

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated January 5 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Sleigh, Sleigh Pastoral, Jerilderie, was awarded best presented pen of Herefords for 22 Hereford steers, 360kg, with Bayunga blood, which sold for $1100 a head at Wodonga on Friday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Tom Sleigh, Sleigh Pastoral, Jerilderie, was awarded best presented pen of Herefords for 22 Hereford steers, 360kg, with Bayunga blood, which sold for $1100 a head at Wodonga on Friday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

Prices continued to be solid for the Premier All Breeds Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.