Long-awaited report into 2020 North East train derailment due soon

A long-awaited report into a Barnawartha train derailment is set to be released four years after the incident.
Safety authorities have been examining the cause of the January 29, 2020 crash between a V/Line train and Pacific National container wagon.
While there were no reported injuries, the crash sparked a fire and caused extensive damage.
The damage cut the main access road into Barnawartha.
The freight train had been travelling from Melbourne to Griffith, and the passenger train from Albury to Melbourne.
The impact occurred about 5.40pm.
The office of the Chief Investigator Transport Safety Victoria has been investigating the crash on behalf of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
The investigation has been completed and is undergoing internal review.
An update was released by the ATSB late last year.
"As part of the investigation, investigators have examined the track, wagons, communications, and conducted interviews with relevant personnel," the website notes.
"The investigation's final report has now been drafted and is undergoing internal review to ensure the report adequately and accurately reflects the evidence collected, analysis, and agreed findings.
"The final report will be released at the end of the investigation.
"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify those affected and seek safety action to address the issue."
The freight train suffered major damage during the impact, but the V/Line damage is only listed as minor.
Paramedics assessed three crew members and 17 passengers after the crash.
Containers had been strewn over a distance of about two kilometres.
The ATSB website lists the report as being due in the first quarter of 2024.
