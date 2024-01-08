The Border Mail
Long-awaited report into 2020 North East train derailment due soon

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 8 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
The scene of the January 2020 train derailment at Barnawartha. File photo
A long-awaited report into a Barnawartha train derailment is set to be released four years after the incident.

