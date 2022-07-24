Answers pending after extensive Barnawartha train crash investigation

A report into a crash between a passenger train and freight train at Barnawartha is on schedule to be handed down by the end of the year.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is drafting findings into the crash between the V/Line and Pacific National trains after investigating the incident.
The northbound freight train had several wagons derail about on January 29, 2020, about 5.40pm, bringing the train to a stop in Barnawartha.
A V/Line passenger train travelling from Albury to Melbourne on an adjacent track struck a container.
Paramedics assessed three crew members and 17 passengers, but no injuries were reported.
An ATSB spokesman said the report was on track to be delivered by the end of the year.
The systemic investigation has examined issues including risk controls, systems, organisational processes and a range of other factors.
Bureau staff say such investigations are complex.
The incident caused problems for Barnawartha residents trying to access the town as the crash scene was moved during a lengthy clean-up.
Derailed wagons had been left on the track and trains covered the main entry to the town from the Hume Highway.
The incident sparked a fire and left containers strewn across the crash site, over a distance of nearly two kilometres.
While the incident caused substantial damage to the freight train, the ATSB lists only minor damage to the passenger drain.
The investigation is being led by the Office of the Chief Investigator Transport Safety Victoria on behalf of the ATSB.
