The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Former Wodonga Raider a month away from learning his fate at Fremantle

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 11 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Beattie returned to training at Fremantle on Thursday after the Christmas break and has a month to impress the Dockers coaching staff. Picture by Fremantle website
Max Beattie returned to training at Fremantle on Thursday after the Christmas break and has a month to impress the Dockers coaching staff. Picture by Fremantle website

Max Beattie returned to training at Fremantle on Thursday ahead of what he hopes will be the biggest month yet of his blossoming career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.