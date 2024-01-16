Youngsters make a splash as they learn the ropes to swim like fish

MIGRANT children are learning to swim in a safe environment in Lavington.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Twenty children will do water safety and swimming lessons at Lavington Swim Centre this week.
Albury Council community development partner Julia Vesval said the youngsters learnt to swim quickly in the intensive format.
She said some children from refugee backgrounds had never had the chance to learn to swim.
"Growing up in Australia, they need to be able to learn to swim safely," she said.
"Kids pick it up very quickly in the lessons because every day it's reinforced learning.
"It's a safe area to learn in; they go from entering and exiting the pool environment to learning how to swim on their back and cry for help."
The program gives CALD families access to lifesaving lessons for their children, aged four to 12, enabling them to develop a range of skills and positive experiences in relation to water safety, confidence and competence in the water.
Ms Vesval said they hoped to extend the swimming lessons to migrant parents in future pending funding opportunities.
She said Albury Council already handed out vouchers to CALD families to use swimming pools on the Border, managed by Aligned Leisure, throughout the summer.
"It's a secure and safe space with lifeguards on duty," Ms Vesval said.
"It's a much better option for families than the river, which can be dangerous for people who don't understand the changes in water temperature and water depth."
VICSWIM has provided fun and educational aquatic holiday programs since 1976, focusing on learn to swim and water safety skills, both in pools and open water venues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.