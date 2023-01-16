The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

VicSwim engaged by AlburyCity to teach culturally and linguistically diverse swimmers

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:33am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donel, 8, Jaasciel Kafwa, 9, and Samir Koirala, 11, make a splash at the first day of a week-long intensive learn to swim program at Lavington Swim Centre. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A learn to swim program for culturally and linguistically diverse learners launched on Monday, with dozens of children taking the plunge to learn a new skill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.