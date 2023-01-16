A learn to swim program for culturally and linguistically diverse learners launched on Monday, with dozens of children taking the plunge to learn a new skill.
Registrations for the limited 30 free lesson spots filled quickly, with the disproportionate incidence of drowning in the CALD community a researched and known risk on the Border.
VicSwim regional coordinator Naarah Bretton said it was vital for safety and inclusion that CALD children learn the swim basics, and that removing a financial barrier by making the lessons free made this accessible to more families.
"They normally have been born here in Australia but their parents have emigrated or are refugees," Ms Bretton said.
"It is vital that they learn to swim and learn how to float to get themselves out of trouble. We just want them to be able to swim to survive and get to safety."
After a morning of assessment with instructors at Lavington Swim Centre, children between the ages four and 12 will learn the foundations of a skill that will last them a lifetime.
AlburyCity Community development officer Julia Vesval said targeted classes with instructors trained for cultural safety would assist drowning prevention in the city's waterways.
"If they were not born in Australia and they are newly arrived, the English understanding might be a bit difficult," Ms Vesval said.
"It's about taking time with the kids, making sure they are comfortable and they understand the instructions."
As AlburyCity begins to implement the action items of its Inland Waterways Drowning Prevention Strategy, which it launched last year, Ms Vesval said she would like to see members of the CALD community working as lifeguards in council pools.
The drowning prevention strategy contains a number of action items aimed at the CALD community and developing safer aquatic users, including an information campaign, subsidised swim lessons and a local ambassadorship.
Ms Vesval said the need for lessons had become critical after years of pandemic disruptions saw the frequent closure of council pools, causing new swimmers to lose years of lessons and practice.
"Any family that you speak to who has children will tell you the same," Ms Vesval said.
"It is about offering as many opportunities as we can this year to make up for that shortfall."
