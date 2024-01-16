North East rail line unlikely to grind to a standstill as V/Line workers strike

Albury rail travellers are unlikely to suffer from long delays next week when V/Line workers walk off the job, a Border advocacy group says.
Operations staff including conductors, train controllers, stations and customer staff and authorised officers, plan to walk off the job for four hours between 3am and 7am on Thursday, January 25.
Due to the action the 6.45am service from Albury to Melbourne and the 7.07am service from Melbourne to Albury will not run.
A V/Line spokesman said a "limited coach replacement service" will be available for passengers needing to travel.
"Passengers already booked on a service will have the option of choosing to travel on the coach, changing the time of their travel, or seeking a refund," the spokesman said.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union said workers were striking over job security and poor conditions.
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan said he believed the strike would have little impact on trains arriving and departing at Albury.
"I don't think this would affect much, between 3am and 7am, I guess there is some prep work that needs to be done at that time," he said.
"But I would think there might be minor delays for the early trains, but otherwise it won't cause much trouble for people.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union branch secretary Vik Sharma said despite bargaining since June, V/Line was yet to address key concerns raised by workers.
"In the current climate of automation, major changes and an uncertain economy, members are fighting for what all workers across Victoria deserve - job security and decent conditions," he said on Monday.
"V/Line continues to drag their feet and seems to be in no rush to reach an agreement."
He said his union would continue to meet with V/Line and negotiate in good faith as members would prefer to avoid industrial action.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick also said talks would go on.
"We have been continuing to negotiate in good faith and have made progress towards reaching an agreement," he said in a statement.
"We strongly encourage the union to work collaboratively with us to reach a fair and reasonable agreement."
Passengers are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest scheduling and coach replacement information on the V/Line website and social channels.
With Australian Associated Press
